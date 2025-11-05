Burney Co. Sells 1,493 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 44.0% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 24.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 260,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 157.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,622 shares of company stock worth $18,858,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average is $258.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

