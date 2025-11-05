Burney Co. Has $802,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

