Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.