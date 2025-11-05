Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.4640, with a volume of 2436248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Burford Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burford Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,966,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,114 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.