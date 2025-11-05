Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $574,463 and sold 8,520 shares valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild Redb lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.23. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.