Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $19.25

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 3.6%

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.08 million, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.07. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,271.15. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.