Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target at $50.50

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.92 and a beta of 0.22. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 17.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Golar LNG by 44.0% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 196,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

