Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,716 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,559,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 92,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

