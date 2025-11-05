Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

