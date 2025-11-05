Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 13,279 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CAG opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.