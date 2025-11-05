Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 60.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,660 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $918,259.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,935.40. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 4,348 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $437,060.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,033.52. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,768 shares of company stock worth $4,373,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

