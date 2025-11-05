Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,237 Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cameco by 3.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,081 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. President Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Cameco Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

