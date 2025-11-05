Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,055,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,721,000 after buying an additional 1,133,715 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,681,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

