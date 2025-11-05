BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Santander raised shares of BP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

BP stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 169.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BP by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 178.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

