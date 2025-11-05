Boxlight (BOXL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $32.7280 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million.

Boxlight Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boxlight to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boxlight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

