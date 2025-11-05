Boston Omaha (BOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $28.8480 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
Shares of BOC stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
