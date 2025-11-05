Boston Omaha (BOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $28.8480 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 104.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Boston Omaha in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Omaha

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.