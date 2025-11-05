BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,385.93. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

