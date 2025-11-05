BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 59,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $351.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.75 and a 200 day moving average of $286.75. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.