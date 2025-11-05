BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

MVT stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

