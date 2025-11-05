Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 86,936 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 86,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,355,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,675.31. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $125,059.48.

HOWL stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOWL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

