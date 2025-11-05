BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.