bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 209,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,221,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIAF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered bioAffinity Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 845.68% and a negative net margin of 152.16%.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

