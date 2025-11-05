Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Up 37.2% in October

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,760,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the September 30th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Bentley Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

