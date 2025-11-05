Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases 14,918 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

