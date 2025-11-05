Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) versus Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Head-To-Head Review

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Stellantis”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $154.09 billion 0.34 $7.89 billion $10.07 8.92 Stellantis $169.78 billion 0.17 $5.92 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.19% 6.07% 2.18% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 3 0 1 2.50 Stellantis 2 11 2 0 2.00

Stellantis has a consensus price target of $12.04, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats Stellantis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

