Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Sysco worth $374,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SYY opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

