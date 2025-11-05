Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Datadog worth $257,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $1,337,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,232.80. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,727,948.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,323,807.30. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,449,764 shares of company stock valued at $197,368,047 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Down 2.8%

DDOG stock opened at $157.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.04, a P/E/G ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.