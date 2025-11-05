Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $323,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. The trade was a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

