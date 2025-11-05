Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $306,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

