Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 191,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of eBay worth $266,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.52.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.