Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $288.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of iShares MBS ETF worth $288,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,824 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.