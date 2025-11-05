Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $288.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of iShares MBS ETF worth $288,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,824 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.