Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $71,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after buying an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:HWM opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.90 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

