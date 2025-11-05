Bank of Montreal Can Sells 58,764 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $62,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,355,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. The trade was a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

