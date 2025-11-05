Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,455 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in F5 were worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after buying an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 40.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 228,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

FFIV stock opened at $241.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.83. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.04 and a 12-month high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.F5’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

