Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,181 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $66,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MCO opened at $487.64 on Wednesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.79.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $1,470,249. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

