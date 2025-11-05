Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $85,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 53,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 23.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,675.72. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,419. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE RMD opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.