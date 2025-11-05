Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $81,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 50.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,496,000 after acquiring an additional 82,014 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 50.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 11.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1%

ELV opened at $316.67 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.39. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

