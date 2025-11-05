Bank of Montreal Can Has $95.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $95,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $369.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

