Bank of Montreal Can Has $92.17 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $92,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Workday by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,117,000 after acquiring an additional 778,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,394.96. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

