Bank of Montreal Can Has $73.16 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $73,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.36.

Shares of EG stock opened at $317.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $392.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

