Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $60,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

