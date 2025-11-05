Bank of Montreal Can Buys 250,957 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 190.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $67,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.