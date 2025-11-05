Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $74,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791,093 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,084 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 291,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 173,636 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

