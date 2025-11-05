Banco De Chile $BCH Stock Position Lifted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco De Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCH opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. Banco De Chile has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $675.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

