Ball (NYSE:BALL) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02, Zacks reports. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $63.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 10.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Ball by 11.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

