Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,600 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Bae Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. Bae Systems has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $111.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bae Systems in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Bae Systems in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bae Systems during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bae Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

