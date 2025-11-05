Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 11.9% – Should You Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,681,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 178,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 11.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

