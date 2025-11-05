AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 20,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $72.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF ( NASDAQ:PPI Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.10% of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services.

