Axim Planning & Wealth Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 214,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 116,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 320,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 188,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTA opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

