Axim Planning & Wealth Has $286,000 Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 3,966.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $12,315,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 125.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 96.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.10 to $8.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

